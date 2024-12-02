R37m border fence still down as Zimbabweans risk it all for affordable goods in SA
Huge sections of the fence are missing after it was cut to create openings for illegal migrants to cross into South Africa and transport goods back home
02 December 2024 - 04:30
The controversial R37m fence along the border with Zimbabwe has been cut and Zimbabweans can freely illegally enter and exit South Africa on foot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.