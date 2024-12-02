University of Stellenbosch bosses under fire over scathing Wilgenhof report
Council should have been made aware of a crucial recommendation
02 December 2024 - 08:09
The futures of University of Stellenbosch chair of council and outgoing vice-chancellor are in peril after a scathing report by retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler called into question their sincerity over the contentious closure of the Wilgenhof men’s residence...
