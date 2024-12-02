‘Your 100% success claim is unclear and misleading,’ says advert regulator
Stark Borehole instructed to clarify claims that its borehole digs are 100% successful
02 December 2024 - 04:30
An angry consumer who spent R120,000 on a borehole only for it to collapse has succeeded in having the company found guilty of misleading advertising and instructed to correct this with a disclaimer. ..
