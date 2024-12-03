News

Festive spending on the increase this year, according to Wonga survey

Wonga says only 26% of South Africans have planned ahead and saved throughout the year to cover their costs over the festive season

03 December 2024 - 09:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

South Africans are expected to spend more than R284bn over the holiday season, according to results from the seventh annual Summer Spending Survey conducted by short-term lender Wonga...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. eThekwini reopens more beaches as festive season kicks off South Africa
  2. ‘Tis the season to discover music: the old-fashioned way Lifestyle
  3. Boks’ Ox launches ‘Salads don’t win scrums’ Christmas jumper Rugby

Most read

  1. Dad produces 'draft letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa' to Elon Musk News
  2. Former KZN treasury head's jail sentence appeal fails News
  3. R37m border fence still down as Zimbabweans risk it all for affordable goods in ... News
  4. Hitmen lose appeal against life sentence for contract killing News
  5. Wanted: Info on eThekwini councillor who uttered racial slur News

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 03 December 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA’s G20 Presidency