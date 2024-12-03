Hitmen lose appeal against life sentence for contract killing
Men to stay behind bars for shooting man who ordered them to kill his wife
03 December 2024 - 04:30
Three hitmen jailed for life for killing the man who originally contracted them to kill his wife have failed in their bid to have their sentences reduced. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.