News

Hitmen lose appeal against life sentence for contract killing

Men to stay behind bars for shooting man who ordered them to kill his wife

03 December 2024 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Three hitmen jailed for life for killing the man who originally contracted them to kill his wife have failed in their bid to have their sentences reduced. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lusikisiki massacre 'mastermind': ‘I am a monster’ News
  2. Mark Lifman murder suspects set to apply for bail in December South Africa
  3. Two suspected hitmen 'en route to kill taxi boss' die in shoot-out with police ... South Africa
  4. ‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Kill or be killed, inmate explains hit on her ‘abusive’ husband News

Most read

  1. Former KZN treasury head's jail sentence appeal fails News
  2. R37m border fence still down as Zimbabweans risk it all for affordable goods in ... News
  3. It lent 55,000 tablets to matrics. Now it’s shocked it can’t get them back News
  4. ‘Your 100% success claim is unclear and misleading,’ says advert regulator News
  5. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS