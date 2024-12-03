News

Police minister found in breach of court order on aid to Stilfontein zama zamas

Judge says nowhere in Sunday's order was there mention of limited water, food and medication that should be supplied to the miners

03 December 2024 - 21:20
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

As the police's battle to force illegal miners to resurface from abandoned mines in North West continues, a body was brought up from one of the shafts in Stilfontein on Tuesday, and there were reports that there were more dead bodies underground. ..

