Police minister found in breach of court order on aid to Stilfontein zama zamas
Judge says nowhere in Sunday's order was there mention of limited water, food and medication that should be supplied to the miners
03 December 2024 - 21:20
As the police's battle to force illegal miners to resurface from abandoned mines in North West continues, a body was brought up from one of the shafts in Stilfontein on Tuesday, and there were reports that there were more dead bodies underground. ..
