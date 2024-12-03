News

Wanted: Info on eThekwini councillor who uttered racial slur

A DA councillor who was told to go back to Bombay believes there is a cover-up to identify the culprit

03 December 2024 - 04:30 By LWAZI HLANGU

eThekwini executive council member Yogis Govender is fuming at the handling of an  investigation into the identity of a councillor who made racist remarks against her during a meeting. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former KZN treasury head's jail sentence appeal fails News
  2. R37m border fence still down as Zimbabweans risk it all for affordable goods in ... News
  3. It lent 55,000 tablets to matrics. Now it’s shocked it can’t get them back News
  4. ‘Your 100% success claim is unclear and misleading,’ says advert regulator News
  5. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS