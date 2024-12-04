Child support NGO considers cutting back services as busy December season looms
Calls for help increase during the festive season due to family stress, lack of routine, isolation and alcohol abuse, says KZN director
04 December 2024 - 04:30
A leading child support organisation grappling with a dire financial crisis is on the brink of scaling back its services to thousands of children in need...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.