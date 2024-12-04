News

Child support NGO considers cutting back services as busy December season looms

Calls for help increase during the festive season due to family stress, lack of routine, isolation and alcohol abuse, says KZN director

04 December 2024 - 04:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

A leading child support organisation grappling with a dire financial crisis is on the brink of scaling back its services to thousands of children in need...

