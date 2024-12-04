Guardian who ‘blew’ R500k meant for minors, defied court orders stripped of role
‘Obstructive and defiant’ grandparents barred relatives from seeing minors and used them as ‘pawns’ during marathon court case
04 December 2024 - 04:30
A maternal grandfather unable to account for more than R500,000 intended for the care of his orphaned grandchildren has been stripped of his guardianship and given restricted access to the minors...
