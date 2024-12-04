Three men lose damages claim for unlawful arrest as police prove they had suspicion to detain them
The men challenged a 2013 arrest that linked them to a vehicle found in their possession that was stolen five hours prior
04 December 2024 - 04:30
Three men who spent 10 days in jail only for charges against them to be withdrawn have lost their court challenge to claim damages for unlawful arrest and detention as they could not prove that their arrest and prosecution were malicious...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.