Resounding no for Eskom’s tariff hike bid as Nersa Gauteng hearings conclude
Regulator urged to 'broadly reject' power utility's application and protect consumers' interests
05 December 2024 - 04:30
Civil society organisations, political parties and even municipalities in Gauteng have resoundingly rejected Eskom's tariff hike application to Nersa, accusing the utility of displaying a “cavalier disregard and inadequate appreciation” of the impact these proposed hikes might have on the economy...
