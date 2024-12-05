Scuffle as Zulu prince and co-accused RBM theft accused appear in court, threaten photographer
The commotion started when Sunday Times photographer Sandile Ndlovu took pictures of the nine while they were in the dock
05 December 2024 - 20:54
The multimillion-rand mineral theft case in the Empangeni magistrate's court involving Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu descended into chaos on Thursday when a scuffle ensued between several accused and a photographer, when the prince threatened to destroy his camera...
