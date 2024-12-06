'I'm cancer-free and it's a huge miracle': woman's difficult journey during Covid-19
Ronellé Foster has been leukaemia-free since December 2023 after being told in 2020 that she had a 6% chance of survival
06 December 2024 - 04:30
Four years after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and being told she had a 6% chance of survival, Ronellé Foster is thankful for overcoming leukaemia against the odds...
