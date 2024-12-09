'I do it for the love of my country': soldiers safeguarding the border ready for festive season away from loved ones
TimesLIVE Premium speaks to three soldiers who will be patrolling SA's borders this festive season
09 December 2024 - 04:30
What drives Ntadimeng Mofokeng to stand tall in defending South Africa's borders is his love for his country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.