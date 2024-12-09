Biomedical Technology student on her way to Pakistan
SA student with ‘big heart’ scoops business accolade for turning fast food waste into free meals
The budding entrepreneur says the business was born out of the frustration at food wastage amid widespread hunger and poverty
10 December 2024 - 04:30
Many people bemoan food wastage from restaurants; most do nothing about it...
