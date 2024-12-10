Fightback against obstetric violence: the silent scourge of South Africa’s delivery rooms
Ministers called on to act on behalf of pregnant women and new mothers
10 December 2024 - 04:30
Activists believe a crisis is unfolding in South Africa’s hospitals and clinics as women are stripped of their dignity, coerced, neglected and abused during childbirth. It’s obstetric violence, a largely unspoken form of gender-based violence that preys on the vulnerable at their most intimate and fragile moments. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.