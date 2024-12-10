News

Fightback against obstetric violence: the silent scourge of South Africa’s delivery rooms

Ministers called on to act on behalf of pregnant women and new mothers

10 December 2024 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Activists believe a crisis is unfolding in South Africa’s hospitals and clinics as women are stripped of their dignity, coerced, neglected and abused during childbirth. It’s obstetric violence, a largely unspoken form of gender-based violence that preys on the vulnerable at their most intimate and fragile moments. ..

