'It could have been so much worse': brave cop who lost leg during shoot-out promoted

Lt-Col Joe Coetzer lost his leg in a shoot-out with armed suspects when the Hawks raided a luxury home in Makhado to crack down on a CIT gang last year

10 December 2024 - 04:30

Hero senior police officer Lt-Col Joe Coetzer, who lost his leg in a shoot-out with armed suspects when the Hawks raided a luxury home in Makhado, Limpopo, to crack down on a cash in transit (CIT) gang last year, says he is grateful to be alive and proud to continue serving his country...

