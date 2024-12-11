News

Cape Town teaches Joburg water consumption strategy as finance hub grapples a water crisis

A team from Cape Town has made a presentation to Johannesburg Water on how it managed to address high water demand

11 December 2024 - 04:30 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Faced with skyrocketing water consumption, Joburg has turned to the City of Cape Town for lessons in reducing water use...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA student with ‘big heart’ scoops business accolade for turning fast food ... News
  2. Legal experts foresee lengthy delay in Senzo Meyiwa trial after lawyer’s death News
  3. The warrior who brings the Boks good fortune is on 100% after his first season News
  4. Cape Town teaches Joburg water consumption strategy as finance hub grapples a ... News
  5. South African grade 4 pupils rank last in international comparison News

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
GRAPHIC WARNING: Bombardments from Sudan's warring sides kill scores of people ...