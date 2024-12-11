Don’t bow to pressure to blow the bonus, experts warn
Consumers need to question their spending to ensure they have enough money in the bank for January bills and back-to-school purchases
11 December 2024 - 04:30
School’s out, bonuses are in the bank and the overwhelming urge to spend on food, gifts and entertainment prevails...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.