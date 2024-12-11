Legal experts foresee lengthy delay in Senzo Meyiwa trial after lawyer’s death
Appointing a lawyer from those representing others might be an option, but that might lead to a conflict of interest, says expert
11 December 2024 - 04:30
The death of one of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is likely to result in a delay in the trial as the accused he represented might opt to appoint a new lawyer who will need time to acclimatise themselves with the case...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.