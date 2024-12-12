News

Bathabile Dlamini must pay R2m for Sassa millions spent on private security

Two others implicated were found to not be liable to reimburse Sassa for the procurement and payment of protections services for non-DSD members

12 December 2024 - 21:02
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Only former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini will have to pay about R2m for personal protective services that she authorised to be procured for spokesperson for her department Lumka Oliphant, her children and Dlamini’s children. ..

