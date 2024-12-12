News

Communities and NGOs lock horns over roaming ellies

The elephants have disabled a herder and nine have already been 'destroyed'

12 December 2024 - 04:30 By LWAZI HLANGU

With no clarity on an area to relocate a herd of about 35 elephants roaming in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is ready to put them down if they pose a threat to human life...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Legal experts foresee lengthy delay in Senzo Meyiwa trial after lawyer’s death News
  2. The warrior who brings the Boks good fortune is on 100% after his first season News
  3. SA student with ‘big heart’ scoops business accolade for turning fast food ... News
  4. Cape Town teaches Joburg water consumption strategy as finance hub grapples a ... News
  5. South African grade 4 pupils rank last in international comparison News

Latest Videos

SACP's 5th Special National Congress in Boksburg
uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary