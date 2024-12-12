From admin clerk to hero cop: the inspiring journey of Sgt Edward Mzila
Sgt Edward Mzila has traced and arrested serial rapists, including the Durban highway rapist, who praised the officer for being arrested as he would have continued targeting women
12 December 2024 - 04:30
A KwaZulu-Natal police officer’s passion for protecting women and children has led to the imprisonment of 50 sexual predators, with one praising the officer for catching him as he would not have stopped targeting women...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.