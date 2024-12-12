Mom who sought R7m in damages over son’s school assault only gets R30k
Judge found the boy did not lose the use of his hand after his assault and there was no evidence of any permanent disability
12 December 2024 - 04:30
A mother who sought millions of rand in damages from the North West MEC for education after her son's assault by his grade R teacher has been forced to settle for a fraction of that sum...
