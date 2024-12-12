News

Two cops bought ammo from stolen cache during Durban looting

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola recently confirmed that only 47,352 rounds of the 1.2-million units looted during the 2021 KZN unrest have been recovered

12 December 2024 - 04:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

While the police have failed to make progress in the recovery of more than 1.2-million rounds of ammunition looted during the July 2021 unrest in Durban, they have arrested two of their own for buying some of the stolen loot. ..

