Emerging miner faces bleak future after being kicked off coal-rich site in Emalahleni
'I was new in mining and did not know much. The investor we brought to partner us mined on an adjacent permit portion which sits next to mine' — emerging miner Again Kubeka
13 December 2024 - 04:30
As the department of mineral resources & energy reworks its policies and strengthens systems on the issuing of mining permits to emerging miners, an aspirant Mpumalanga mining businesswoman faces a gloomy future as coal mining giants have kicked her off the mining site...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.