French government declared immune from SA breathalyser manufacturer's R244m claim for devices

Judge rules the French government had immunity and the high court lacked jurisdiction to hear Van der Bergh's claim against it

13 December 2024 - 04:30 By Jim Mohlala

A Cape Town breathalyser manufacturer is suing the French government for more than R244m after it failed to enforce a decree that all drivers in that country carry unused portable testing devices — despite placing an order for millions...

