Slashing of teaching posts averted as several KZN schools turn to the courts
The education department says delays in issuing the circulars were, in part, because it was in talks with the unions and had to consider the ‘available budget’
13 December 2024 - 04:30
The last-minute slashing of teachers posts at dozens of prominent KwaZulu-Natal schools by the education department for the 2025 academic year — which would have resulted in an education “catastrophe” in the province and classrooms with no teachers — has been averted after the schools obtained an interdict against the department on Thursday...
