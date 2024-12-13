Wealthy man scammed by lawyer of R8.6m only gets a small portion back
Ian Smith gave his lawyer Andruw Stephens R8.6m to put in his trust account, only to discover he had disappeared and only R2,800 was left
13 December 2024 - 04:30
A wealthy man who trusted a lawyer and deposited more than R8m into his trust account only for the lawyer to disappear, failed in his court bid to be reimbursed by the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund board as he could not prove he entrusted the lawyer with the money...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.