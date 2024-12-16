On the ball: Former Banyana striker mentors young players as she challenges gender stereotypes
The programme ‘fights GBV using soccer as a tool’ and is a ‘vehicle for social transformation’
16 December 2024 - 05:00
Former Banyana Banyana player Lelethu Nguta, 39, believes that being aware of gender-based violence (GBV) and being empowered on what to do when confronted with it is a step closer to winning the war against GBV. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.