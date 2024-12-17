Magistrate and attorney wife in contempt for 'abetting' actress daughter in child access battle
Father claims the heart of the issue is cultural differences between families
17 December 2024 - 21:14
A senior Durban magistrate and his wife, an attorney, have been held in contempt of court for “aiding and abetting” their daughter to defy a court order — and if they continue with their conduct, they could be jailed...
