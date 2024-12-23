News

eThekwini municipality told to ‘admit to your failings’

Advertising regulator finds ‘high consumption’ and ‘population growth’ are not the only reasons for water curtailment drive

23 December 2024 - 12:34
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The eThekwini municipality has been found guilty of making misleading claims in a public service announcement advertised on radio, and has been instructed to amend the announcement that the reason for its 12-month curtailment of water supplies to the city is purely due to overly high consumption and population growth.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KAVISHA PILLAY | Subverting truth for power Opinion & Analysis
  2. Digital business deal advertising deemed misleading as duped client refused a ... News
  3. Secret toenail oil doesn’t cure fungus, says advertising regulator News
  4. Woolworths has proved its milk is rBST-hormone free, says advertising regulator News
  5. FORTUNE MGWILI-SIBANDA | Uniting for integrity: fighting misinformation during ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Home Affairs' 'Santa Claus' minister proud of his team and their work in 2024 News
  2. Rubella outbreak believed to be caused by lack of vaccination News
  3. Aspen makes Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug Mounjaro available in SA News
  4. 'There was so much blood': tourists speak of violent hiking trail robbery that ... News
  5. Magistrate and attorney wife in contempt for 'abetting' actress daughter in ... News

Latest Videos

2024 Suzuki Swift review
KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures