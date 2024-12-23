eThekwini municipality told to ‘admit to your failings’
Advertising regulator finds ‘high consumption’ and ‘population growth’ are not the only reasons for water curtailment drive
23 December 2024 - 12:34
The eThekwini municipality has been found guilty of making misleading claims in a public service announcement advertised on radio, and has been instructed to amend the announcement that the reason for its 12-month curtailment of water supplies to the city is purely due to overly high consumption and population growth. ..
