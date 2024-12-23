Joburg teacher loses bid to have misconduct suspension money paid out
‘Your behaviour was a clear middle finger to principal’, says Education Labour Relations Council commissioner
23 December 2024 - 15:56
A Johannesburg school teacher who was suspended without pay for three months for deliberately blocking a gas delivery to his school and swearing at the principal has lost his bid to have the suspension declared unfair and three lost salaries paid to him. ..
