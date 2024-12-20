Rubella outbreak believed to be caused by lack of vaccination
Cases of viral illness known as German measles top 10,000, mainly in Gauteng and Western Cape
23 December 2024 - 09:08
The rubella outbreak, which surged to more than 10,000 cases at the end of November, was caused partly by the lack of vaccination among children born in the past five years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). ..
