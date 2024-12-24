News

SA mom accused of child abduction ordered to reunite son with Aussie dad

Woman loses fight to stay in SA with her family after court finds her efforts to take her son away from his dad are unlawful

24 December 2024 - 11:42
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A South African woman who married an Australian military man, came to South Africa to visit her parents with their one-year-old baby and decided not to return home, has been ordered to immediately take the boy back to his father. ..

