News

'No New Year fireworks please, we're traumatised after shooting massacre' — EC headmen's plea to residents

Leaders realised launching fireworks to ring in 2025 would trigger community

06 January 2025 - 16:10 By Samane Jnr Marks and Jim Mohlala

As South Africans prepared for the New Year, headmen in an Eastern Cape village scarred by a massacre that claimed 18 lives in September went door-to-door urging residents not to set off fireworks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No New Year fireworks please, we're traumatised after shooting massacre' — EC ... News
  2. Magistrate and attorney wife in contempt for 'abetting' actress daughter in ... News
  3. Rubella outbreak believed to be caused by lack of vaccination News
  4. Hitmen lose appeal against life sentence for contract killing News
  5. Missing 17-year-old’s charred body dumped outside home News

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS