'No New Year fireworks please, we're traumatised after shooting massacre' — EC headmen's plea to residents
Leaders realised launching fireworks to ring in 2025 would trigger community
06 January 2025 - 16:10
As South Africans prepared for the New Year, headmen in an Eastern Cape village scarred by a massacre that claimed 18 lives in September went door-to-door urging residents not to set off fireworks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.