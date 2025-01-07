News

Broken stormwater pipe at Randburg shopping centre ‘poses risk to motorists and shoppers’

Access to essential businesses has been disrupted, including Astron Energy filling station, Mercure Inn Hotel and Ferndale on Republic shopping centre

07 January 2025 - 10:22
Noxolo Majavu Companies Reporter

Ferndale on Republic shopping centre in Randburg has warned that rubble lying around a hole dug to fix a burst stormwater pipe for six months presents a risk to motorists and shoppers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No New Year fireworks please, we're traumatised after shooting massacre' — EC ... News
  2. Broken stormwater pipe at Randburg shopping centre ‘poses risk to motorists and ... News
  3. Magistrate and attorney wife in contempt for 'abetting' actress daughter in ... News
  4. CCMA erred in finding Wits cleaner's dismissal for 'stealing' phone was unfair: ... News
  5. Malnutrition afflicts South Africa’s children News

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?