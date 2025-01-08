Government dragged to court over Eskom’s emissions
Groups launch legal challenge over power stations allowed to deviate from emissions standards
08 January 2025 - 10:37
Environmental groups have dragged forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dion George to court over the department’s decision to allow eight Eskom power stations to deviate from basic air pollution standards, or minimum emissions standards...
