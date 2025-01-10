News

Prolonged water disruptions in Joburg squeeze landlords — more pain expected in 2025

When service delivery is lacking landlords are left to cover the costs themselves

10 January 2025 - 11:09
Noxolo Majavu Companies Reporter

Prolonged water challenges in Johannesburg are putting a strain on landlords, forcing them to absorb additional costs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Romance scammers continue to lure victims while police beef up clampdown efforts News
  2. 'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears ... News
  3. Magistrate and attorney wife in contempt for 'abetting' actress daughter in ... News
  4. Scuffle as Zulu prince and co-accused RBM theft accused appear in court, ... News
  5. BOOK EXTRACT | Cult killer Cecilia Steyn’s cop husband knew nothing? Not so fast News

Latest Videos

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills