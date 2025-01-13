Industry warns closure of Amsa’s plants could cull 25,000 jobs
Closure of long steel business will have a multiplier effect
13 January 2025 - 11:55
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) says the decision by ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) to wind down its long steel business could result in up to 25,000 job losses in the value chain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.