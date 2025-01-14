News

From grief to greatness: Ekurhuleni pupil turns loss into academic success

His parents were not the only ones who contributed towards his success — his teachers and principal, Jabu Makhoba, were supportive and believed in him

14 January 2025 - 04:30 By VICKY ABRAHAM

Instead of lingering in pain after the loss of his grandfather and a best friend, a 2024 matriculant from Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School in Ekurhuleni chose to turn his grief into motivation to work hard...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Matric 2024 | Pass rate of 87.3% achieved for NSC, nearly half of candidates ... South Africa
  2. Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers South Africa
  3. Anger, frustration and calls for DBE explanation amid R100 'leaked' matric ... News

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Flying colours earn pupil his first flight experience News
  2. Flashy suits and big gun lawyers for brothers accused of Umhlanga murder News
  3. Power outages spark action from fed-up ratepayers News
  4. Industry warns closure of Amsa’s plants could cull 25,000 jobs News
  5. Tribunal hears of ‘distinct pattern’ in JP Mbenenge’s behaviour News

Latest Videos

Mia Malan speaks to Linda-Gail Bekker & Yogan Pillay about the HIV prevention ...
Sudan changes banknotes, boosting coffers but drawing criticism | REUTERS