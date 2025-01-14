From grief to greatness: Ekurhuleni pupil turns loss into academic success
His parents were not the only ones who contributed towards his success — his teachers and principal, Jabu Makhoba, were supportive and believed in him
14 January 2025 - 04:30
Instead of lingering in pain after the loss of his grandfather and a best friend, a 2024 matriculant from Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School in Ekurhuleni chose to turn his grief into motivation to work hard...
