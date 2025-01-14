'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' secretary tells JP Mbenenge's tribunal hearing
Mbenenge’s side is still to be heard by the tribunal and his counsel is still to cross-examine accuser Andiswa Mengo
14 January 2025 - 18:34
Testifying at a sexual harassment probe, Eastern Cape judges secretary Andiswa Mengo said the province’s judge president Selby Mbenenge “tore my soul” and made her feel like someone who did not have dignity...
