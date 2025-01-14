IO’s high-profile cases including AKA murder means bail hearing for security boss brothers rolled over
Prosecutor rejects the claim that the investigation officer is delaying the investigation
14 January 2025 - 19:51
The state in the murder trial of slain Umhlanga businessman Shailen Singh intends to challenge an affidavit from security boss Ferrel Govender by bringing audio evidence linking him to domestic abuse and violence...
