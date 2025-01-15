News

Affair singled out as possible motive for Durban businessman's murder, court hears

Singh's wife Timmika told investigating officer W/O Kumarasan Pillay how Ferrel had accused her husband of having an affair with his girlfriend

15 January 2025 - 20:13 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

An alleged love affair has been cited as the possible motive for the murder of Durban businessman Shailen Singh, 32, who was accused of being in a relationship with one of the two suspects' girlfriends...

