Cornwall Hill pupil equals older brother's record of 15 distinctions as he heads to Harvard
Joshua Andrews' brother Luke broke the record of 15 distinctions at Cornwall High School in 2022, while his eldest brother Matthew went to Harvard after getting 10 distinctions from the same school in 2020
15 January 2025 - 04:30
Joshua Andrews, a matriculant at Cornwall Hill College in Centurion, matched his brother’s record of 15 distinctions and will be headed to Harvard University...
