News

Matric pupils pay tribute to slain acting principal

Sikhethuxolo High School achieved a 94.5% pass rate, a big jump from last year's 61.9%, which many attribute to the principal's campaign to boost results

15 January 2025 - 04:30 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Holding overnight cram sessions to prepare for matric exams bore fruit for Sikhethuxolo High School matriculants in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, as the school achieved a 94.5% matric pass rate...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' ... News
  2. From grief to greatness: Ekurhuleni pupil turns loss into academic success News
  3. Flashy suits and big gun lawyers for brothers accused of Umhlanga murder News
  4. Matric 2024 | Flying colours earn pupil his first flight experience News
  5. IO’s high-profile cases including AKA murder means bail hearing for security ... News

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS