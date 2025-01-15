Tribunal hears JP Mbenenge sent a picture of his ‘private parts’
Evidence heard on Wednesday about the image and stickers is disputed by the judge president, whose version is yet to be heard
15 January 2025 - 17:52
A judicial conduct tribunal into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge heard evidence on Wednesday that he had sent pictures and WhatsApp stickers, later deleted, to judges’ secretary, Andiswa Mengo, including one of “his private part."”..
