News

Tribunal hears JP Mbenenge sent a picture of his ‘private parts’

Evidence heard on Wednesday about the image and stickers is disputed by the judge president, whose version is yet to be heard

15 January 2025 - 17:52 By FRANNY RABKIN

A judicial conduct tribunal into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge heard evidence on Wednesday that he had sent pictures and WhatsApp stickers, later deleted, to judges’ secretary, Andiswa Mengo, including one of “his private part."”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cornwall Hill pupil equals older brother's record of 15 distinctions as he ... News
  2. 'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' ... News
  3. From grief to greatness: Ekurhuleni pupil turns loss into academic success News
  4. Matric 2024 | Flying colours earn pupil his first flight experience News
  5. Matric pupils pay tribute to slain acting principal News

Latest Videos

Ramokgopa's Department plants seeds of growth: Fruit tree donations to Gauteng ...
Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS