News

Animal rescuers plead for care and kindness in wake of New Year carnage

Activist makes tearful video appeal for a kinder more compassionate society

16 January 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Tearful, frustrated, pleading and desperate — the heartfelt words of Paws R Us founder and director Dr Chantelle Murray have resonated strongly through the animal welfare community and with animal lovers of all types. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cape Town man claiming to be CPF 'chairperson' convicted of animal cruelty South Africa
  2. Owner arrested for cruelty after cropping puppy's ears in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Serial dog killer on the loose in Kommetjie? SPCA appeals for help News
  4. SPCA puts brakes on pony-drawn cart hauling car with four passengers South Africa

Most read

  1. Cornwall Hill pupil equals older brother's record of 15 distinctions as he ... News
  2. Matric pupils pay tribute to slain acting principal News
  3. Tribunal hears JP Mbenenge sent a picture of his ‘private parts’ News
  4. 'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' ... News
  5. From grief to greatness: Ekurhuleni pupil turns loss into academic success News

Latest Videos

Doc Shebeleza Memorial Service
Ramokgopa's Department plants seeds of growth: Fruit tree donations to Gauteng ...