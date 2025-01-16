Cops set sights on Stilfontein kingpins who tortured, held zama zamas underground against their wishes
As the death toll rises, allegations emerge of kidnapping and some zama zamas being brought to the disused shaft under false pretences
16 January 2025 - 04:30
Hundreds of unemployed men in Khuma township between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom in North West were allegedly recruited to an abandoned shaft with promises of lucrative wages only to end up in a huge illegal mining ring...
