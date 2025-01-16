News

Imprisoned taxi owner loses court bid to have confiscated taxis returned

Bonke Makalala was arrested on charges including murder, attempted murder and counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition

16 January 2025 - 04:30

An imprisoned taxi owner lost his court bid for his taxis to be released after they were impounded as they were suspected of being involved in long-distance bus attacks and money laundering...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cornwall Hill pupil equals older brother's record of 15 distinctions as he ... News
  2. Matric pupils pay tribute to slain acting principal News
  3. Tribunal hears JP Mbenenge sent a picture of his ‘private parts’ News
  4. 'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' ... News
  5. From grief to greatness: Ekurhuleni pupil turns loss into academic success News

Latest Videos

Doc Shebeleza Memorial Service
Ramokgopa's Department plants seeds of growth: Fruit tree donations to Gauteng ...